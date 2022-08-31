Dubai: UAE residents can expect a warm day with generally sunny skies and cloudy conditions in some areas on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy, with some convective clouds over the eastern regions by the afternoon, such as in Fujairah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Thursday morning over coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Temperatures are expected to be hot. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 44°C. Dubai is currently at 27°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at sea are expected to be generally calm.