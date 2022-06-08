Dubai: Prepare for a hot and sunny day if you are heading out, as temperatures are expected to hit close to 50°C on Wednesday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny. Clouds are expected to appear in the east, such as in Fujairah, over the mountains.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 48°C.
Dubai is currently at 41°C with sunny skies.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility in exposed areas.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be moderately calm. From Friday to Saturday, this week, the sea is expected to be rough, the NCM has alerted UAE residents.