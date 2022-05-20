Dubai: You might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach as the UAE weather bureau has issued a rough sea warning on Friday.
The sea is expected to be “rough”, especially in the west, according to a statement by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). Such conditions are expected till noon.
According to the NCM, skies across the UAE are looking dusty, especially during daytime.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hindered visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. It is going to be humid with a probability of mist formation by night and Saturday morning over some northern areas such as Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 46°C.
Dubai is currently at 38°C with mostly sunny skies.