Dubai: It is raining in some parts of the UAE on Friday afternoon and an alert for drivers to be careful is out.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued alerts due to cloudy conditions and rainfall in parts of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers.
Cloud activity increased in the afternoon and heavy showers were reported. The NCM also warned of rough seas with the increased cloud activity. Such conditions are expected to continue till 10pm on January 6.
The NCM also warned drivers in the UAE to “remain vigilant and alert to ensure safety of all road users”.
Cloudy conditions and rainfall are expected to continue throughout the week, especially over eastern, coastal and northern areas such as Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
It’s also time to get your sweaters out along with your umbrellas as the NCM said that the country will see a significant decrease in temperatures. Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 23-27°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 24-28°C, and mountainous regions, 12-18°C.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country this morning was 8.6 °C at Ras Al Khaimah's Jais Mountain at 6:30am.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 75 per cent. Moderate to strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be rough at times.