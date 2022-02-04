Abu Dhabi residents wake up to a foggy morning, while those living in Dubai and Sharjah saw a clear morning on Friday.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts with a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which even drop further at times over some internal and coastal areas especially westward until 9.30am today.
Heavy fog was reported over Al Haffar, Razeen Arjan, Abu Al Abyad, Tal Al Sarab, Al Dhafra area, Abu Dhabi. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly due to poor visibility on the roads because of the fog.
Today’s weather according to the NCM will be sunny and partly cloudy in general.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22 and 27 °C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 15 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 7.4 °C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 7am UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.