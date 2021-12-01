Dubai: It’s a cloudy and rainy morning for residents on December 1 as they enjoy a long weekend to mark the UAE National Day.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi. Rainfall is expected in these areas during the day.
Earlier on Wednesday, it rained in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra area.
If you are planning to head out, temperatures are expected to be pleasant. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 11°C.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with sunny skies.
The relative humidity is expected to be high at night and on Thursday morning, reaching up to 80 per cent. Fog and mist formation is also expected during those hours in western areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.