UAE residents are enjoying cloudy skies and light rain in some parts of the country on Wednesday. In Abu Dhabi, the weather bureau has issued an alert because of dusty conditions.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a yellow warning in the western parts of the UAE because of strong winds blowing dust into the air.
Drivers are asked to be careful on the roads as dusty conditions are hindering visibility.
Such conditions are expected to last till 7pm on Wednesday.
Earlier, a warning due to rough seas was also issued. The yellow alert was issued in the UAE’s eastern coast in the Emirate of Fujairah.
Northwesterly winds with a speed of 40 kilometres per hour are causing rough conditions at sea with six-feet-high waves offshore.
Over the weekend, low clouds are expected over western and eastern regions such as parts of Abu Dhabi and Fujairah.
Wearing your winter sweater as you head out for the weekend might be a good idea as a significant decrease in temperatures, a drop of around 2°C to 3°C, is expected on Thursday, the NCM told Gulf News.
Fog and mist formation is also expected on Thursday night and on Friday morning.