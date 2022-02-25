Dubai: UAE residents are expected to experience chilly and foggy weather this weekend as temperatures are expected to decrease.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be clear to partly cloudy till Tuesday.
The humidity is expected to increase at night with a probability of fog formation over the weekend, the NCM said in a statement. Mist formation is especially expected in internal and coastal areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah. Drivers need to be careful on the roads as the fog will hinder visibility.
Temperatures are expected to drop over the next few days. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to around 8°C.
Winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.