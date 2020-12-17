UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the emirates on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times.
However, the NCM cautioned that: “Light to moderate winds at times will cause blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24 and 28°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 14-18°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-27°C, and 21-25°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate today at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-70 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and on Friday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderately rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.