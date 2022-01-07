UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies across the emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear over the eastern, western, and the coastal areas of the country.”
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 20– 30, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Today, temperatures tend to increase slightly over the internal areas during the daytime. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 21-24°C.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 3.4°C in Jabal Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 4:15am.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-23°C, and 13-16°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The sea will be rough by morning becoming moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in Oman Sea.