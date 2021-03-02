UAE residents woke up to clear weather today. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) some parts of the country will have partly cloudy skies, at times.
The weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some coasts and the islands,” NCM’s daily weather forecast said.
There will be a rise in temperatures across the country. Today, maximum temperatures are expected to be between 28 and 33°C, and lowest temperatures will be between 14-18°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 26-31°C, and 19-24°C in the mountainous regions.
Residents can expect, “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase towards northern areas by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.