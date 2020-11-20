UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates on Friday. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be mostly clear and “partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”
Scattered to moderate rainfall is predicted in Fujairah, today.
The NCM also added: “Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15– 30, reaching 40 km/hr.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 and 34°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 14-18°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 28-31°C, and 23-27°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be at 65-90 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-55 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Saturday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.