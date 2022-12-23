Dubai: It’s partly cloudy in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and there is a chance of rainfall in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) it is going to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some Eastern areas and the sea with a chance of rainfall. It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads because of rainfall.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 24 and 29°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 23 to 28°C in the coastal areas and islands and 15 to 20°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 6.9°C in Jais Moutain in Ras Al Khaimah at 12am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 29.1°C in Al Dhaid, Sharjah at 2pm and Al Shawamek, Abu Dhabi at 2.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to rough at times Westward offshore in the Arabian Gulf and relatively calm in Oman Sea.