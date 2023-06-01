Dubai: If you plan on going out today, it's important to be cautious due to expected dusty conditions in the UAE for residents on Thursday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy and dusty during the daytime.
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 43 and 46°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 24-29°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 29-36°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds at times at a speed of 10– 20km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent, and 70-85 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times daytime in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.