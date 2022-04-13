Held in a virtual format, the event drew participation from several top researchers and specialists from NCM in the UAE and National Institute of Meteorological Sciences (NIMS), Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) in the Republic of Korea. The event examined the latest scientific developments in cloud seeding research in the UAE and Republic of Korea, and the role of rain enhancement in weather modification, enhancing natural water resources, preventing drought and improving air quality.

The conference featured several panel discussions on the research outcomes and achievements of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, and the impact of cloud seeding operations on the sustainability of water resources. It also presented an NCM study on the statistical and physical evaluation of rain enhancement operations.

Latest research findings

The conference also discussed efforts to step up international collaboration in cloud seeding. The Korean delegates presented their latest research findings in rain enhancement from 2021 and a pilot project to build an experimental chamber to simulate the physics and dynamics of clouds.

The panel sessions drew the participation from Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP); Dr Youssef Wehbe, Programme Officer at UAEREP; and Sufian Farrah, meteorologist and cloud seeding expert at NCM. The Korean delegation included prominent researchers from NIMS, including Dr Ki-Ho Chang, Dr Joowan Cha, and Dr Woonseon Jung.

‘Water security challenges’

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, director of NCM and president of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), said: “This event demonstrates NCM sustained efforts to leverage our awardee research outcomes to tackle the pressing water security challenges and develop rain enhancement operations together with our partners from the Republic of Korea. Such events allow us to benefit from the latest tools and solutions developed by international institutions and researchers to enhance the sustainability of our precious water resources.”

Al Mandous added: “Reiterating the significance of exchanging knowledge and expertise among like-minded organisations, the conference serves as a window into the latest solutions and opportunities for advancing cloud seeding research to address global water scarcity issues.”

‘Cutting-edge technologies and innovations’

Alya Al Mazroui said: “In addition to outlining the programme’s latest developments and the new research projects supported by its fourth cycle grant, this conference provided us with an opportunity to explore the latest rain enhancement research findings of the Republic of South Korea. Together with the researchers and scientists from the NIMS, we aim to harness cutting-edge technologies and innovations to enhance global water security.”

Al Khan Beach in Sharjah. The conference presented an NCM study on the statistical and physical evaluation of rain enhancement operations. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Chulkyu Lee, director of Convergence Meteorological Research Department, NIMS, said: “This conference comes as part of our goal to promote collaboration between the Republic of Korea and the UAE. Such efforts translate into greater results for the research endeavours pursued by our countries in rain enhancement science within the framework of the cooperation agreement between the Republic of Korea and the UAE. We also aim to highlight the latest developments in rain enhancement research, and coordinate our practical activities to secure sustainable and renewable water resources for our communities.”

Partnership and exchange of expertise