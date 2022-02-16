Dubai: It’s a foggy morning for some UAE residents on Wednesday and the weather bureau has issued alerts due to the mist.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy.
The humidity is expected to increase at night and on Thursday morning with a probability of fog formation. This morning, residents of Abu Dhabi and some parts of Dubai, woke up to foggy conditions. The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the mist. Drivers need to be careful on the roads as the fog has hindered visibility.
Temperatures are expected to remain cool. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 8°C.
Dubai is currently at 22°C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.