Dubai: With morning temperatures around 17°C and partly cloudy skies, it's the perfect weather to make yourself some crispy Korean style vegetable pancake. Keep your umbrellas ready, the Met office forecast said that there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall in some areas, as clouds develop over the country by evening.
The National Center of Meteorology has said that cloudy weather will intensify by Thursday evening bring in heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday, along with a significant dip in temperatures.
On Thursday, the UAE recorded early morning temperatures around 17°C. Meanwhile, the lowest temperature today was recorded at 6.5°C in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah.
Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 23 to 28°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 24 to 29°C, and mountainous regions, 19 to 13°C.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 75 per cent. Moderate to strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be rough at times.