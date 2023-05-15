Dubai: Hot weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. However, the coastal areas of the country are expected to see partly cloudy weather.
According to the NCM: "The weather will be hot in general, dusty at times during daytime."
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 38-43°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 17-22°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 35-39°C, and 27-32°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.