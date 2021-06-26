The NCM said that rain is expected in Fujairah and surrounding areas in the coming days.

Dubai skyline Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Hot weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. According to the National Center of Meteorology, the maximum temperatures in the country will hit 49°C today. However, the eastern coastal areas of the country like Fujairah, are expected to see partly cloudy weather.

According to the NCM: "[The weather will be] clear in general and hazy at times during daytime with a probability of convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward."

In the coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 41-45°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 44-49°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 33-38°C.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday afternoon was 48.3°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 2:15pm.

Light to moderate winds are expected during the day. The NCM said that the country will be affected by Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds at the speed of 15 to 25km/h, may reach 35km/h at times.

Relative humidity is expected to hit 80-85 per cent in coastal and internal areas of the country, especially by evening.

The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Rain in eastern coastal regions from Sunday to Tuesday

Cloudy and rainy weather is expected in and around Fujairah from June 27, Sunday to June 29, Tuesday.