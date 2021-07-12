Dubai: Hot weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. According to the National Center of Meteorology, the maximum temperatures in the country will hit 49°C today. However, the eastern coastal areas of the country like Fujairah, are expected to see partly cloudy weather.
According to the NCM: "[The weather will be] Sunny to partly cloudy in general, hot and hazy at times during daytime. Low clouds appear over the East coast by morning, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward. "
In the coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, temperature highs will be between 41-45°C. The maximum temperature in the internal parts of country will be between 44-49°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature highs will be between 34-39°C.
The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday afternoon was 49.7 °C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafrah Region) at 1:30pm.
Light to moderate winds, especially Eastward and Northward will blow dust and sand across the country. The NCM said that the country will be affected by Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds at the speed of 10 to 25km/h, may reach 35 to 40km/h at times.
Relative humidity is expected to hit 75-85 per cent in coastal and internal areas of the country, especially by evening.
The sea will be slight to moderatly turbulent in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.