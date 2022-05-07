Today, the weather conditions in the UAE are expected to be hot during the day and partly cloudy or hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said: “The weather will be partly cloudy in general and hazy during daytime over some internal areas. Low clouds appear over the Eastern coast by morning with a probability of some convective clouds formation over the mountains by afternoon.”
Also, a warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 40 km/hr.” Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
There is a gradual increase in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 45.3°C in Otwaid (Al Dhafrah Region) at 2:45pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 and 45°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 24-28°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-43°C, and 25-35°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-80 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-65 per cent and 60-70 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.