Today, the weather conditions in the UAE are expected to be hot during the day and hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said: “The weather will be dusty in general and hazy during daytime over some internal areas.
Also, a warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 35, reaching 45 km/hr.”
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
There is a gradual increase in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 46.6°C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 3:00 pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 42 and 47°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 21-28°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-41°C, and 32-39°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high in the UAE with 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent and 65-85 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be moderate to rough especially westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.