Today, the weather conditions in the UAE are expected to be hot during the day and partly cloudy or hazy at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said: “The weather will be dusty in general and hazy during daytime over some internal areas.
Also, a warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 25 - 35, reaching 60 km/hr.” Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
There is a gradual increase in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 42.5°C in Hatta (Dubai) at 12:30pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 34 and 39°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 21-26°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-35°C, and 21-26°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent and 60-80 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.