Dubai: It’s going to be a hazy and warm Saturday for UAE residents, with high humidity and strong winds.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear and hazy at times during the daytime especially eastwards, such as in Fujairah.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust could hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas.
On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 47°C.
Dubai is currently at 37°C with mostly sunny skies.
The conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be moderately calm.