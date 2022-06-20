Dubai: Summer heat will peak this week across the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology, on Monday, the weather will be quite hot and sunny in most parts of the country. However, some areas in the eastern and southern parts of the country will see cloudy weather with a chance of rain. Fujairah, Al Ain, and some internal parts of Abu Dhabi are most likely to receive scattered rainfall.
Over the weekend, mercury hit close to 50°C. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to reach 49°C, again, today.
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 40-47°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 45-49°C, and 31 to 37°C in the mountainous regions, the NCM said.
Humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward.
Humidity will be hit highs of 75-85 per cent in internal and coastal regions.
Light to moderate winds will cause dust to blow at times, especially in internal regions, the NCM added.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.