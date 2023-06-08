Dubai: Dont' forget your sunscreens and umbrellas if you are heading outdoors, the weather will be hot and dusty today in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 29 to 36°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 22.8°C in Barakah in Al Dhafra region at 6.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 46.7°C in Gasyoura in Al Dhafra region at 3.45pm.
Humidity will be high at 75-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the internal areas it is expected to be at 65-80 per cent.
We can expect light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.