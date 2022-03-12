Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the UAE. It will be rather hot, hazy and dusty during the day time.
The NCM said: “The weather will be hot and fair in general to partly cloudy and hazy at times during daytime over some areas.”
Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 35-40°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-41°C, and 20-27°C in the mountainous regions.
Winds will be slightly stronger during the day, blowing dust. The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 10- 20, reaching 30 km/hr.”
Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Today’s weather forecast also says that it will be humid by night and Sunday morning, over western areas with a probability of fog or mist formation.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-50 per cent, and 40-60 per cent in the internal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.