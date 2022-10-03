Dubai: Heavy to moderate rainfall hit parts of the UAE on Monday evening. The National Center of Metoeorology (NCM) reported rain in some parts of Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and some areas in Abu Dhabi, including Al Ain.
The NCM also shared orange and yellow weather alerts for cloudy weather and chance of more rainfall in Eastern and internal areas.
According to the NCM, heavy rain was recorded over Al Qudra, Saih Al Salem, and Emirates roads in Dubai, and light rain was seen in Al Aweer.
In Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and surrounding internal areas received heavy rainfal. Ras Al Khaimah's Wadi Ghalilah, Khor Khwair, Lihlaih and surrounding areas had moderate rainfall.
The NCM also shared a weather advisory for people to stay away from low-lying and flooding-prone areas. "Precautions should be taken during strong convective cloud activity associated with rainfall and strong descending wind over some Eastern and Northern areas. It may be associated with microbursts and can reduce the horizontal visibility. It is advised to stay away from areas of flash flooding," said the alert.
Convective clouds, are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere.
Today, the highest temperature recorded over the country today was 42.7°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 1:30pm, according to the NCM.