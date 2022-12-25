Dubai: It's raining in parts of the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), heavy rain was reported in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and internal parts of Sharjah.
Skies across the UAE are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy associated with some convective clouds and rain especially at the sea, eastwards and northwards, such as in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, the NCM reported.
Authorities also issued a flood alert, warning residents and motorists to avoid valleys and areas that are prone to flooding and landslides.
Storm_ae has shared videos of heavy to moderate rainfall over northern and eastern parts of the country.
Heavy rains also resulted in flooding in some valleys in the eastern emirates.
In its daily weather forecast, the NCM had predicted that moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds at the speed of 25 – 35, reaching 50 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.
The NCM also said that a "decrease in temperatures", is expected across the UAE today. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 24-29°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 9-14°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 23-28°C, and 15-20°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman sea.