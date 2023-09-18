Dubai: UAE residents started the week with rain as heavy showers hit internal parts of Sharjah and Al Ain on Monday afternoon.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), clear to partly cloudy conditions prevailed across the UAE, especially in the internal and eastern parts of the country, such as Sharjah and Al Ain.

Rain was reported in parts of Al Ain such as Saa, Khatm Al Shekla and Malaqit. The NCM issued a yellow and amber alert as cloud activity is expected to continue till 6pm.

More rain along with lightning, thunder and hail is expected.

“As a result of an extension of a low pressure from the east in lower and upper air levels along with a moist air mass, and with existence of mountains eastward, development of local convective (rain-bearing) clouds occurred over [the] east of the country by afternoon, extending over some internal areas, towards the coast, associated with rainfall,” read a statement released by the NCM.

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to be careful on the roads. In a social media post, they asked drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The UAE Ministry of Interior also shared a post online asking drivers to be careful while driving.

Cloudy conditions and rainfall are expected to continue till Tuesday, over eastern areas such as Fujairah and southern areas such as parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Clouds are expected to decrease during the rest of the week.

Winds are expected at a speed of 10 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times, causing dusty conditions at times.

Humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.

The maximum humidity is expected to reach 95 per cent.

On average, temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 44°C and minimum temperatures could drop to 25°C. Dubai is currently at 36°C with clear skies.