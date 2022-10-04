Dubai: It’s a foggy morning in some parts of Abu Dhabi such as Sila and Al Ruwais areas.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts today. Fog was reported over Al Jazeera in Al Dhafra region this morning. Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
According to the NCM, it is going to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially westward.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 38 and 42°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 34 to 39°C in the coastal areas and islands and 25 to 30°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 42.7°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 1.30pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust, in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.