Dubai: Today’s weather is sunny and partly cloudy in Dubai, but foggy in some parts of Abu Dhabi. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow fog alert today. Fog was reported over Al Ruwais and Al Mirfa in Abu Dhabi this morning. Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
According to the NCM, it is going to be sunny to partly cloudy in general. Temperatures tend to decrease slightly. It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 28 and 32°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 26 to 30°C in the coastal areas and islands and 17 to 24°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 14.4°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 12am.
We can expect light to moderate winds freshening at times in the Northeasterly to Northwesterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.