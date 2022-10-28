Dubai: UAE residents woke up to a foggy morning in some parts of the country today.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts today. Fog was reported over Al Minhad in Dubai, Arjan in Abu Dhabi, Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region, and scattered areas of Sharjah this morning.
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads. Expect foggy weather over some coastal and internal areas up to 9.30 am.
According to the NCM, it is going to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 31 and 36°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 34 to 38°C in the coastal areas and islands and 22 to 28°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 16°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 6.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Northwesterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.