Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and light rainfall in parts of Sharjah and Fujairah.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast associated with light rainfall with a chance of convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alert in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Fog was reported over Sweihan, Remah in Al Ain, Sheikh Mohmmed Bin Rashid Road, Seih Al Sedeirah and Emirates Road in Dubai, and in Razeen, and Al Khazna in Abu Dhabi.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 44 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 44°C in the coastal areas and islands and 32 to 36°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 22.8°C in Hamim at 5am and Barakah in Al Dhafra region at 5.30pm.
The highest temperature was recorded at 46.8°C in Al Qattara in Al Ain at 2.30pm.
Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastal and in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime with a speed 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.