UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the Emirates today. However, fog will cover some parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain till 9am.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) will be sunny to partly cloudy at times.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Patches of fog were reported over Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Road, Al Khatam – Al Wathba, Sweihan, Al Falah, in Abu Dhabi and Al Khaznah, Al Ain. Motorists are advised to drive slowly due to poor visibility on the roads because of foggy weather.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27 and 30 °C. And, the lowest will be between 12 and 16 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 30.1 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 2pm UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of mist formation over some Western areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Southeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.