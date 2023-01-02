Dubai: UAE residents, in some parts of the country, woke up to a foggy morning on the first working day of the year. If you are heading out early, beware of low visibility on roads due to fog.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued a fog alert this morning, which said: “There is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas until 8.30am today.”
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
According to the NCM, it will be sunny to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over the sea and islands. It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 24 and 27°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 22 to 25°C in the coastal areas and islands and 10 to 18°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 8°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 8pm.
The highest temperature was recorded at 28.3°C in Sweihan, Al Ain at 2.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times in the Northwesterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate becoming rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.