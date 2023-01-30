Dubai: Fog covered parts of the UAE early morning on Monday. Light fog was reported in Dubai, Sharjah and internal parts of Abu Dhabi today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) it will be sunny to partly cloudy in general. It is going to be humid by night over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation.
The NCM issued fog alert this morning. It said: “There is a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas until 9am on Monday.” Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 20 and 25°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 18 to 23°C in the coastal areas and islands and 8 to 14°C over the mountains. Today's lowest temperature was recorded at 6.3°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 7.15am.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 1.9°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 4.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 24.3°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Northwesterly to Southeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea.