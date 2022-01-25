UAE motorists have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog cover some parts of Abu Dhabi.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 9.30am,” today.
According to NCM, the weather will be “generally clear to partly cloudy at times".
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 20, reaching 30 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 23-26°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 6-12°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 20-23°C, and 10-15°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 55-75 per cent.
The NCM also said that the relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.