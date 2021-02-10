Dubai: Be careful if you are hitting the road soon as foggy conditions have been reported in various parts of the UAE and an alert has been issued due to hindered visibility.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy and foggy conditions are prevailing across the UAE, especially in coastal and internal areas.
This morning, residents of Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain woke up to foggy conditions.
The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the foggy conditions that are expected to last till 10:30am today.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Thursday, with a probability of mist formation over most internal and coastal areas.
The relative humidity is currently at 94 per cent across the UAE.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.
Dubai is currently at 19 °C with foggy skies.
The winds are expected to blow, at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
Conditions at the sea will be generally calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea.