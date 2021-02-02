Residents cross Corniche street in Abu Dhabi during thick fog. Both bus and truck drivers were asked to avoid taking to the roads until the visibility is clear. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News

Be careful if you are hitting the roads in Abu Dhabi today, as a yellow fog alert, warning drivers of poor visibility, has been issued in some parts of the emirate.

“Fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most areas of the country until 10:00am,” said the National Center of Meteorology in today’s weather forecast.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy at times and some low clouds will appear over the sea and islands westward.

Today, temperatures tend to decrease slightly during daytime, it will be cold at night especially over internal areas and mountains, NCM said.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 3.5°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6:30 am.

Be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 10– 25, reaching 35 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25-28°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 9-13°C.

In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 22-26°C, and 15-19°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and on Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.

The sea will be rough becoming moderate gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.