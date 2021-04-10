UAE motorists have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog once again covers some parts of Abu Dhabi.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 8.00am,” today.
According to the UAE’s weather bureau National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be partly cloudy and hazy at times, some low clouds will appear by morning Eastward with a probability of some convective cloud formation may be rainy by afternoon Eastward, and rather hot during daytime.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 39.5°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) and Tawiyen (Fujairah).
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 36 and 40°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 15-20°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-38°C, and 21-26°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15– 25km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.”
The NCM also said that the relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be moderate at 70-85 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea, the NCM added.