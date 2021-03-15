UAE motorists have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog once again cover some parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
The UAE’s weather bureau has warned motorists of reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 8.30am,” today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies will be clear to partly cloudy at times.
Moderate temperature during daytime and cold by night, over the internal and mountains areas.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 38°C Um Azimul (Al Ain).
The maximum temperatures in the country are expected to be between 27 and 33°C, and the lowest temperature will be between 14-18°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 22-27°C, and 19-24°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 10 – 20km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.”
The NCM also said that the relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea, the NCM added.