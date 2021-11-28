Dubai: If you are hitting the road early morning, the weather bureau has warned UAE residents about foggy conditions, especially in the western region of the country on Sunday, November 28.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), horizontal visibility dropped on early morning on Sunday due to fog formation in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi. Yellow and red alerts were issued to warn motorists.
Elsewhere, skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy at times over some areas. Low clouds are expected in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with a chance of rainfall.
Temperatures are expected to decrease, especially in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 12°C.
Dubai is currently at 23°C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf could get rough at times so be careful if you are planning to visit the beach.