It's a chilly morning in the UAE and foggy in Abu Dhabi. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due poor visibility on the roads because of dense fog.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts due to foggy conditions with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some Western internal and coastal areas until 9.30 am today.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Musaffah, Abu Al Abyad Island, Abu Dhabi, Al Hamrah, Baynounah, Al Dhafra area.
According to the NCM, today’s weather will be sunny to partly cloudy in general.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 26 and 31°C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 16°C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 5.9°C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafra region) at 6.30am UAE local time.
We can expect some moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.