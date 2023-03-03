Dubai: Heading outdoors? Take extra precautions as foggy conditions prevailed in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain early morning on Friday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times with a chance of some convective clouds formation East and Northward associated with rainfall. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
The weather bureau has issued red fog alert in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain region until 9am. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads because of foggy conditions.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 27 and 32°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 24 to 29°C in the coastal areas and islands and 16 to 22°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 11.6°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 3.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 34.7°C in Umm Azimul in Al Ain at 2.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand. Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 10 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, becoming rough at times with clouds in Oman Sea.