Abu Dhabi: July 2023 witnessed the highest recorded global average temperature, surpassing any known levels in the past 120,000 years.
The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said the first three weeks of July recorded the highest average temperature globally.
The ministry continues its efforts to combat climate change, in line with its national commitments in the Year of Sustainability.
The global average temperature for July 2023 is confirmed to be the highest on record for any month.
The month was 0.72°C warmer than the 1991-2020 average for July, and 0.33°C warmer than the previous warmest month, July 2019.
The month is estimated to have been around 1.5°C warmer than the average for 1850-1900.