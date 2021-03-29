Dubai: Residents in some parts of Abu Dhabi will experience dusty weather today. According to the National Center of Meteorology the weather will be dusty in the internal areas of the eastern parts of the country.
Partly cloudy and windy weather is also expected across the country, with a slight drop in temperatures.
The maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the UAE will be between 28-32°C, internal areas will see temperatures rise to 32-38°C, and 20-26°C in the mountains.
The maximum temperature recorded yesterday, was 40.3°C in Um Zaimul (Al Ain) at 3pm.
The country will be affected by northwesterly winds at the speed of 15 to 30km/h, reaching 50 km/h at times, the NCM warned.
Winds will be moderate to brisk and strong at times especially over the sea causing rough seas in the Arabian Gulf.'
An NCM official explained to Gulf News: "The first high tide occurs at 1:28pm and the second tide at 2:08am and the first low tide is at 7:49pm and the second low tide is at 8:01am. And, in the Sea of Oman, the waves are light to medium, and the first high tide occurs at 10:18am, the second high tide at 10:22pm, and the first low tide at 4:13pm, and the second low tide at 4:41am."'
Relative humidity will increase at night, hitting up to 90 per ce,nt in Fujairah and will remain high during the early hours on Tuesday morning, with the possibility of light fog forming in some eastern interior regions.