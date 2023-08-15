Dubai: Stepping outdoors this afternoon? The Met office has said that UAE residents can expect dusty weather today at times. While the weather across the country will be sunny to partly cloudy, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecast a chance of some rain-bearing cloud formation Eastward by afternoon. Temperatures will also increase by afternoon reaching 48°C.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 41 to 47°C in the coastal areas and islands and 36 to 39°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 25.2°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 48.1°C in Owtaid in Al Dhafra region at 2.30pm.
Humidity will be high at 55-70 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 40-55 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust. Winds in the Southeast to Northwest direction will be at a speed 15 – 25 reaching 40km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.