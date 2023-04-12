Dubai: Heading outdoors? Be careful as it is dusty across the UAE. If you have dust allergies it's advisable to take precautions when stepping outside.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation over some eastern areas extending over some internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 34 and 39°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 29 to 35°C in the coastal areas and islands and 22 to 27°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 14.2°C in Mezaira, Al Dhafrah region at 5.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 39.5°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2.30pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds freshening at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand. Winds in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction will be at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.