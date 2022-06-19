Partly cloudy weather on Monday, February 7
Hot weather on Sunday Image Credit: Evangeline Elsa/Gulf News

Today, the weather conditions in the UAE are expected to be hot during the day and dusty at times, said the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said: “The weather will be hot during daytime over some internal areas and some low clouds will appear over eastern coast by morning."

Also, a warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”

Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

There is a gradual increase in the temperatures. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 49.8°C in Sweihan at 2:15 pm.

The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 49°C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 23-28°C.

In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 42-46°C, and 31-36°C in the mountainous regions.

Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-55 per cent and 55-75 per cent in the internal areas.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.